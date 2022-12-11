KAILUA-KONA, Hawai (KHON2) — A University of Southern California thesis film team is coming to Hawai’i Island for an open casting call for a new feature film named Two Breaths.

The casting call is in-person; and the team is looking for a lead, female, child actress who is 10-13 years of age.

It is an open call, so any ethnicity is welcome; and there is no experience in acting necessary. But, the person must have strong swim skills.

The casting call is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at King’s Kona Church located at 75-5626 Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona.

The film is being funded by a Sundance Film Institute grant and Film Independent along with a major studio located in Los Angeles, California.



