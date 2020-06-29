Onomea Camp Road bridge closed for repairs

The County of Hawaii Department of Public Works released the following press release to announce that Onomea Camp Road bridge — which is not part of the Onomea Scenic Route — is closed for emergency repairs:

“Residents and motorists that frequent the Onomea area are advised that the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Engineering Division is closing Onomea Camp Road Bridge for repairs effective Monday, June 29, 2020. The bridge will remain closed until repairs are completed.

Situated between Highway 19 and Old Mamalahoa Highway, Onomea Camp Road is not part of the Onomea Scenic Route. Barricades will be on either side of the bridge with signage alerting motorists of the bridge closure.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call the DPW Engineering Division at (808) 961-8327.”