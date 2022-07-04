HONOLULU (KHON2) — What are you cooking this Fourth of July holiday?
The Maui native behind ‘Ono Hawaiian Recipes is sharing her recipe for barbecued teriyaki chicken, which is commonly marinated with chicken thighs and beef, with a side of rice and mac salad.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
Brought to Hawaii from Japan, Tani Belliston said this recipe has been adopted by the islanders. Use the ingredients below and follow her instructions in the video.
Ingredients:
- 2-3 lbs skinless and boneless chicken thighs
Base Teriyaki Sauce:
- 1 ½ cups shoyu (soy sauce)
- 1 cup sugar
Optional additions:
- 1 tsp grated ginger
- 2 cloves grated garlic
- 2 tbsp sesame oil
- 2 tbsp lightly grounded sesame seeds
- 1 tsp ajinomoto (MSG)
- 2 stalks of green onions
Check out more news from around Hawaii
Belliston hopes to grow ‘Ono Hawaiian Recipes and inspire others without a culinary background to try cooking. The bigger dream? For her recipes to bring her home one day. Click here for more.