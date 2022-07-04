(Courtesy: Ono Hawaiian Recipes)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — What are you cooking this Fourth of July holiday?

The Maui native behind ‘Ono Hawaiian Recipes is sharing her recipe for barbecued teriyaki chicken, which is commonly marinated with chicken thighs and beef, with a side of rice and mac salad.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Brought to Hawaii from Japan, Tani Belliston said this recipe has been adopted by the islanders. Use the ingredients below and follow her instructions in the video.

Ingredients:

2-3 lbs skinless and boneless chicken thighs

Base Teriyaki Sauce:

1 ½ cups shoyu (soy sauce)

1 cup sugar

Optional additions:

1 tsp grated ginger

2 cloves grated garlic

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp lightly grounded sesame seeds

1 tsp ajinomoto (MSG)

2 stalks of green onions

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Belliston hopes to grow ‘Ono Hawaiian Recipes and inspire others without a culinary background to try cooking. The bigger dream? For her recipes to bring her home one day. Click here for more.