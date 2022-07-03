HONOLULU (KHON2) — On May 27, the 50th State Fair kicked off its return to the island bringing back all its fun rides and games.

If you haven’t had the opportunity yet or if you hope to revisit the fair, Monday will be your last day to do so.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The fair’s entertainment lineup throughout its stay included performances from Rebel Souljahz, Tai’Aysha and Big Mountain. The last one you can catch for free with admission is The Amazing Anastasini Circus.

Showtimes for The Amazing Anastasini Circus will be at 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

As a reminder, a Fun Pass card is required to pay for most things like fairgrounds, rides, games and food.

The 50th State Fair is located at the lower Halawa lot at the Aloha Stadium.

According to Aloha Stadium, the fair opens at 12 p.m. and normally closes between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

For more information and admission prices, click here.