Only days left for Hawaii entrepreneurs to apply for Walmart’s Open Call

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Entrepreneurs in Hawaii only have until Friday, April 30, to apply for Walmart’s Open Call opportunity for products made, grown or assembled in the United States.
Entrepreneurs can apply for a chance to meet with Walmart buyers and deliver their product pitches virtually.
Their product could be sold in Walmart and Sam’s Club stores, as well as online, if all goes well.
The virtual pitches are scheduled for June 30, 2021.
Besides one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart merchants, business owners can hear directly from Walmart executives at a hour-long kickoff of the event.
There will be smaller breakout sessions where businesses can learn about various resources.
Click here to apply for Walmart’s Open Call.