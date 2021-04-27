Only days left for Hawaii entrepreneurs to apply for Walmart’s Open Call

A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Entrepreneurs in Hawaii only have until Friday, April 30, to apply for Walmart’s Open Call opportunity for products made, grown or assembled in the United States.

Entrepreneurs can apply for a chance to meet with Walmart buyers and deliver their product pitches virtually.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Their product could be sold in Walmart and Sam’s Club stores, as well as online, if all goes well.

The virtual pitches are scheduled for June 30, 2021.

Besides one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart merchants, business owners can hear directly from Walmart executives at a hour-long kickoff of the event.

There will be smaller breakout sessions where businesses can learn about various resources.

Click here to apply for Walmart’s Open Call.