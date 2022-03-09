HONOLULU (KHON2) — After two years of silence, the legendary music, film and technology festival in Austin, Texas, is returning with a great lineup of entertainers who are ready to crank the music back up.

Part of that lineup is Ragamuffs, the only band selected from Hawaii this year as official showcasing artists. For the 25-year-old singer, it’s been a long wait.

“I am most excited to listen to a bunch of other cool bands from all over the world and share my original music in front of an audience of music lovers and music industry professionals,” said Hailey Fines, an indie rock/bedroom pop artist from Aiea. “SXSW is known for its amazing opportunity to connect creatives and boost the careers of those being showcased, so I am looking forward to professional growth.”

South by Southwest (SXSW) is back in-person for the first time since 2019. Ragamuffs was supposed to perform in 2020, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, a lot has changed for Ragamuffs. Hailey turned into a solo artist (but still performs live with a backing band), and two members of her previous live band no longer live in Hawaii.

“I released a few singles and music videos since the cancellation,” she added. “My music also got placed in two Amazon Prime episodes of I Know What You Did Last Summer and was the Hawaii International Film Festival’s 2021 trailer song.”

Hailey shared that the pandemic has also inspired new songs that she’s currently working on finishing, but it has also slowed down her creative process overall.

“Before the pandemic, I was out watching local underground concerts and performing every week which kept my former music partner and I inspired to keep creating and generating ideas,” Hailey said. “We were hitting a lot of big goals for ourselves before the shutdown, so once the lockdown happened, a lot that we worked towards and were about to accomplish in 2020 had to go on an uncertain pause.”

Since being in the music industry was unstable, Hailey and her former partner ended up looking for “regular” full-time jobs and aimed to write new songs every week. However, the lack of creative busy environments left them both uninspired, which resulted in a slower process to write more and release more.

“With things opening back up again, I feel myself writing a bit more these days,” she said.

Hailey Fines, also known as Ragamuffs, is a local born and raised indie rock/bedroom pop artist from Aiea. (Courtesy: Hailey Fines)

Right now, Hailey is solely focused on music. She’s been preparing for SXSW and the upcoming year as an independent artist, which she is learning how to balance. Hailey said she manages everything on her own: booking shows, writing songs, producing, recording, keeping the site updated, interacting with followers, marketing her music and event creating/selling her own merch.

“I was in the middle of job hunting before I decided that I wanted to be a musician and continue to grow what I started,” Hailey said. “The real dream is to be able to tour and to generate an income doing what I love which is performing and creating music.”

In addition to wanting to land more television and movie placements for her music, Hailey wants to be a positive example for other Asian American creatives and female creatives that might be hesitant to pursue their passions. She hopes to empower others to do the same.

The 2022 SXSW Conference & Festivals runs from March 11 through March 20. Hailey and her live band will fly out on March 14, which they have been fundraising heavily for. They’ll also be performing on Friday, March 11, in Hawaiian Brian’s at the Slack Key Lounge as another way to fundraise the trip.

During showtime in Texas, fans can expect to see new outfits from a local business Hailey has teamed up with for the first time, Homecoming Honolulu.

“Seeing how supportive the local community and fans have been throughout this has been a truly heartwarming experience that keeps me going,” said Hailey.

Joining her on stage are drummer Locke Nishihara, lead guitarist Ryan Miyashiro, bassist Tony Burruso and backing vocalist Analiese Esopenko.