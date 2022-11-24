HONOLULU(KHON2) — Many people will likely be doing some sort of online shopping in the coming weeks, but experts urge consumers to be cautious because scammers are out there waiting to take your money.

Tis the season for holiday spending. While many will still shop in person, more and more people are buying their holiday gifts and finding deep discounts via the internet.

Roseann Freitas, with the Better Business Bureau, said that makes people vulnerable to fraud.

“People are going to need to have their guard up because that’s where the scammers are going to be.”

According to the latest statistics by the BBB, online scams rose 87% since 2015.

“(Scammers) know there is a lot of money to be spent during this holiday season. And so they’re going to want to try to take advantage of that situation,” Freitas explained.

To avoid falling victim, Freitas said there are few things you need to look out for when shopping online.

“(Shoppers) need to make sure they’re at the correct website,” she said.

“We do know that many companies have their websites impersonated and people are directed to the wrong website.”

KHON: “So how do you tell, if you’re going to a website, if you’re on the right one?”

“If you look at the URL, there’ll be a slight difference (on a fake sight),” she explained. “So instead of clicking on any links, via either email or social media, or even off your phone on a text message, go directly to your browser, and do a search for that company.”

When it’s time to pay, Freitas suggests making sure the website is secure by checking that there in an ‘S’ at the end of the ‘HTTP’ URL address or a lock symbol in front of the URL near the top of the screen.

And, she said, always pay with a credit card online. If they ask you to pay with crypto currency or some type of cash app, that should be a red flag because, if it is a scam, you’ll never get that money back.

Freitas said you should also be wary after you purchase things online cause scammers may target you while you wait for the delivery.

“So you’ll start to get notifications that a package is being delivered to your home. Or there may be an issue with that delivery. And you just need to click on this link and give them additional information, again, it opens you up to identity theft.”

She said scammers will play on your emotions to try to get you to act quickly without thinking.

Her advice: slow down, use your common sense. And if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

