Online reservations starts for Pali Golf Course and Kahuku Golf Course on Oahu

Kahuku Golf Course, Kahuku, Hawaii, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Golfers can book tee time reservations online for the Pali and Kahuku Golf Courses on Oahu starting Monday, Nov. 1.

Golfers must have the city’s Golf ID card, and visit https://www.honolulu.gov/des/golf.html to reserve the tee time.

Those without a Golf ID card can get one at the same website.

Plans are in place to get Oahu’s four other municipal courses online too.

The recent call-in tee time reservations phone numbers still work for all six golf courses.