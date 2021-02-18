Online registration for Spring Fun program begins March 3

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Parks and Recreation has announced that registration for the county’s Spring Fun will begin on Mar. 3 at 8 a.m.

The program runs from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, on weekdays, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is open to children 5 to 11-years-old.

Program sites include the Līhu‘e neighborhood center and Kalaheo Neighborhood Center.

Masks are required, and social-distancing guidelines will be observed.

The cost of enrollment is $30 per child, and it does not include lunch.

All major credit cards will be accepted for payment, including American Express, Master Card, VISA and Discover. In addition, debit and pre-paid credit cards will be accepted.

Enrollment is limited and will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parents or guardians will need to provide lunch, beverages and snacks for their child/children on a daily basis.

For more information about the Spring Fun program, please contact Cindy Duterte at cduterte@kauai.gov or 241-4467.