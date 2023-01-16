ʻIolani Palace can be seen from a side view in January 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/The Friends of ʻIolani Palace)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A march for peace is a march for unity.

The Queen’s Court announced that it is holding its annual Annual Onipa’a Peace March and Gathering.

The march will move from Mauna’ala Royal Mausoleum in Nu’uanu valley to ‘Iolani Palace on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Participants are asked to arrive at 8:30 a.m. to observe protocol. The march to ‘Iolani Palace will commence at 10 a.m. and will be led by respected elder and Kumu Hula, Kawaikapuokalani Hewett and the Queenʻs Court.

Once at the palace, a protocol will be given at Queen Lili’uokalani’s Statue.

A gathering will follow and will feature speeches from Kanaka Maoli leaders. Music will also commemorate the 130 years since the Hawaiian monarchy was illegally overthrown by U.S. industrialists.

Ka Lāhui Hawaiʻi citizen and organizer, Healani Sonoda-Pale, said, “A small group of American businessmen overthrew a peaceful nation without provocation with the help and support of the United States military. The U.S. acknowledged and apologized for their role in the overthrow in 1993 with the Apology Bill [Public Law 103-150] but never took any real action to correct the wrong they did to the native people of this land.”

“Just because 130 years passed since this injustice doesn’t mean the painful consequences aren’t still keenly felt today. It’s never too late to return all that was stolen from the Kanaka Maoli people,” added Sonoda-Pale.

The Queen’s Court said that nearly 2,000 students from 15 school from around O’ahu will be participating in this year’s march.

Students will be carrying portraits of elders from their families as this year’s walk is meant to honor kūpuna.

A gathering will follow on ʻIolani Palace grounds beginning at 11 a.m. Then at 5:30 p.m., a Mauna ‘Aha will end the event.

For those joining in, there will be political speeches and music along with educational booths, cultural displays and keiki activities like face painting and pa’i ‘ai [taro pounding].