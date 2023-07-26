Onion sleeps poses for a photo with her best friend on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii Cat Cafe)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Wags ‘n Whiskers Wednesday when KHON2.com introduces you to an amazingly adorable companion who is ready to be loved and give love.

But, before we begin, KHON2.com would like to give a shout out to Odie from June 2023 who was featured on Wags ‘n Whiskers. He’s found a forever home!

Lots of love to Odie as he embarks on a brand-new journey with his new family.

Ok, now, let’s meet Onion.

Onion poses for a photo with her best friend on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii Cat Cafe)

Onion is a two-month-old kitty with one eye. The Hawaii Cat Cafe said that Onion had to have one of her eyes removed due to an infection.

Onion poses for a photo on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii Cat Cafe)

But she’s not letting that stop her.

Onion sleeps fully stretched out on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii Cat Cafe)

According to her caretakes at HCC, Onion is very outgoing and incredibly affectionate. She’s adapted to living in lots of different scenarios including living with dogs, other cats and a rabbit.

Onion sleeps on her best friend on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii Cat Cafe)

Onion is waiting for that special family that make her the apple of their eye.

If you think she’d be a purrrrfect fit for your family, you can visit her at the Hawaii Cat Cafe on Kapahulu Avenue in Honolulu, Hawaii.