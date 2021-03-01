One year later: Motorcyclist thanks paramedics for saving his life

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics reunited with the patient whose life they saved exactly one year ago.

On March 1, 2020, Johnny Franklin, 58, was riding his motorcycle on Kapaa Quarry Road when he was hit by a van attempting to make a turn. Franklin suffered multiple injuries, including extensive facial and leg trauma. He was placed in a medically induced coma for one month and used a wheel chair for the following three months as he regained his ability to walk.

On Monday, Franklin got a chance to say thank you to paramedics Kea Smith and Keavy Brennan who he calls his heroes.

“There’s nothing I can really say in words but for them to feel the gratitude, to let them know how much I deeply care for their services. If it wasn’t for these guys here today, I wouldn’t have been here today,” Franklin said.

The reunion took place at a park across from where the collision occurred. Franklin was joined by his fiancé and his riding group, along with a kahu who prayed for EMS and the motorcyclists.

Franklin, who was not wearing a helmet the day of the crash, wears one now when he rides.