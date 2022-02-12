One water sample shows high amount of petroleum hydrocarbons in Ford Island building

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One water sample the U.S. Navy took at Ford Island showed a high amount of petroleum hydrocarbons.

The Navy reported of 68 samples taken in a building, one of the samples showed a high amount of diesel, and oil.

The sample is supposed to be 200 parts per billion (ppb). The sample taken showed a TPH-diesel range of 259 ppb and a TPH-oil range of 209 ppb.

All residents have been notified.

The Navy re-flushed the water and re-sampled.

The Navy took additional samples from a nearby home as part of its investigation.

The Navy said all Navy water system users should not use the water for drinking, cooking or oral hygiene.

When the water is fit for human consumption, the Hawaii Department of Health will update its health advisory.

For more information on water recovery efforts, go to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Water Update page.