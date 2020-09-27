One to two sharks seen feeding at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One to two sharks have been confirmed feeding on a school of fish at Kaimana Beach 20-30 yards from shore on Sunday, Sept. 27.
Signs have been posted.
Sharks have been seen at Kaimana Beach several times in the recent weeks.
