One to two sharks seen feeding at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One to two sharks have been confirmed feeding on a school of fish at Kaimana Beach 20-30 yards from shore on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Signs have been posted.

Sharks have been seen at Kaimana Beach several times in the recent weeks.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories