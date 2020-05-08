Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Thursday briefing

One person unaccounted for after a fire breaks out in a Pahoa home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Fire Department doused a fire that lit up a structure on Lehua Road in Nanawale Estates on May 6.

On Wednesday night just before 9 p.m., the fire department responded to the scene. Initial reports say that the home had four occupants, with one unaccounted for. When they arrived, they found an unpermitted structure fully engulfed with the roof collapsed. An SUV was also partially burning.

Firefighters searched the area to look for the missing person but no one was found.

The fire was later extinguished around 10:34 p.m. Officials did another search through the debris and continued to look for the missing person. They went around interviewing witnesses and neighbors and came up with negative findings.

The fire department left the scene in the care of the Hawaii Police Department and the HFD fire inspector for further investigation.

Officials reported that the cause of the fire is unknown. However, they were informed by neighbors that one of the residents was playing with fire.

About $2,400 was loss in the fire.

