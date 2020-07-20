One person in critical condition after accident in Laie

LAIE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A road closure is prompted in Laie after a traffic accident on Sunday afternoon, July 19, around 2:45 p.m.

The closure is on Kamehameha Highway from Malaekahana State Park to Cackle Fresh Egg.

Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division says that a person involved in the accident had to be extricated from a vehicle. Emergency Medical Services adds that one person is in critical condition.

It was not made clear to what caused the accident.

