HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been a long week for Iam Tongi. From his Hawaii Homecoming, to flying back to LA for the finale, to New York City the following day after winning; and now, he’s back home in Seattle.

“It was lots of fun, but now I’m back home. And I get to relax and hang out with my dogs,” Tongi told KHON2.

The Kahuku native is getting ready for concerts across the mainland this summer. His first will be a country music festival in Virginia Beach this June where idol judge Luke Bryan will be performing, too.

“Oooh, I don’t know if I could say my favorite judge. I do have one, but I don’t know if I want to say it,” Tongi said while laughing. “I’m sure people know who it is.”

Although he doesn’t know when he’ll be back in Hawaii next, he said the support has been overwhelming.

KHON2 asked if he anticipated the projected 14,000 people in attendance at Turtle Bay Resort during the Idol Homecoming last week.

“Nah, that was so crazy,” Tongi said. “For me, to see all the people come out, the whole island come and support and show love, I’m just so grateful to the community and people.”

Iam’s single “I’ll Be Seeing You” quickly climbed the music charts, so did James Blunt’s “Monsters” which Iam performed as his audition song and on finale night bringing tears to people’s eyes.

Tongi said his uncle first told him about the song a year before the audition.

“I was like, the song is good; but I don’t know if it will match my voice,” he said. “Then, I listened to it when my dad was in the hospital; and I was, like, crying and said this song is so beautiful.”

After his dad passed away, his mom told him to go with the song, too.

“It’s hard for me to sing that song because it’s very emotional, and I didn’t want to do it. And my mom was asking me to do it; and when I did it and the lady [Idol producer] was crying and was like ‘you should do that one’, I was like, ‘okay yeah’,” Tongi said.

He said the best experience from the show has been meeting new people.

“I just love all the new friendships I made – like forever. I know these people are going to be around forever; that’s how close we are now,” he said.

“I love you guys, everyone in general, not just the people in Hawaii but everyone who voted for me because if it wasn’t for you guys, I wouldn’t be here, I wouldn’t be the winner of American Idol Season 21 if it wasn’t for the people,” Tongi said.