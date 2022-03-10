HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are new developments in the homicide of a 73-year-old man in Honolulu. One of the men has been released from custody.

The two men traveled out of Hawaii and were tracked down in California. U.S. Marshals and LAPD captured Juan Tejedor Baron in Anaheim. About an hour later, they picked up Scott Hannon in Inglewood.

We’ve learned that Hannon has been released. HPD refuses to tell us why.

It all started on Monday, after Honolulu Police were called to a Hawaii Loa Ridge home for a welfare check on a 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his brother. His body was discovered the next day, encased in concrete in a tub inside the home.

Twenty-three-year-old Juan Tejedor Baron was arrested inside a Greyhound Bus that was headed for Mexico.

Officials say when police arrived, all passengers were asked to get off the bus. Baron was found hiding inside a crawlspace in the back of the bus, near the restroom.

Thirty-four-year-old Scott Hannon was arrested shortly after in Inglewood California, near the intersection of West Manchester Boulevard and South Oak Street.

Officials say Hannon was released on Wednesday night. Legal experts say it’s unusual but is done when there’s not enough evidence.

“The government cannot just hold someone in custody and continue to do an investigation in order to try to prove that the suspect did something illegal. We have to let them go. Knowledge by itself is not enough to charge or convict someone just because they knew about a crime. So there needs to be an agreement between two or more people to commit a criminal act,” said Megan Kau, a defense attorney.

The victim has been identified by his brother as 73-year-old Gary Ruby. Honolulu Police say Baron had an intimate relationship with him. Officials also say that the two men were living in the victim’s house and living off his money.

Before flying to the mainland, they were seen walking around Waikiki. Hotel surveillance video was released of the two of them holding hands.

Legal experts say an extradition hearing for Baron will likely be held in the next few days.