HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department reported a house fire in the Kalihi area.

HFD said the fire was reported at 1:42 a.m. via 911.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

A single-story home in Kalihi was fully ablaze when firefighters arrived at 1:49 a.m., according to fire personnel.

Firefighters had the flames under control by 2:06 a.m. with the fire fully extinguished by 2:17 a.m.

Once the fire was extinguished, fire personnel walked the home and found an unresponsive male occupant in a bedroom.

Custody of the body was transferred from HFD to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services; HFD said no other persons or bodies were found in the ruins.

HFD provided some safety tips we can all use to ensure our safety and the safety of our families.

Ensure that you have a fire escape plan. It will help solidify this information for the folks impacted if you practice at least a couple of times a year.

Smoke alarms need to be installed and functioning. Have them in bedrooms, outside sleeping areas and possibly interconnected — so when one sounds, they all sound.

Test your smoke alarms on a regular basis and replace any fire alarm that has been around for more than 10 years. Some alarms may need monthly battery changes while others only need battery changes once a year. Your fire alarm will let you know when the batteries are low when they chirp.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

If possible, install residential fire sprinklers that can contain and sometimes even extinguish a small fire. This can aid firefighters.

HFD said the Kalihi fire is under investigation.