One man dead following a late night fire in Kailua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department to a late night house fire at about 11:53 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The first unit arrived on scene at 12:00 a.m. to find a one story single family residential structure with light smoke emanating from the rear of the structure.

Occupants alerted HFD personnel that there was a male with limited mobility still inside the home. Personnel conducted a search of the residence and located a male victim in his 50’s inside a bedroom.

The Honolulu Police Department and Medical Examiner were notified. Personnel continued with overhaul operations and extinguished the blaze at 12:24 a.m.

It was reported that an adult male, adult female, and a child were alerted to the fire by cries for help from the victim.

They tried to assist but were unable to due to the smoke and flames. They were able to escape safely without injuries.

The fire is under investigation and the cause has yet to be determined. Fire damages are not available at this time.

The residence did have working smoke alarms but it did not have fire sprinklers.