HONOLULU (KHON2) — New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate, but it can be a stressful time for our pets.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“New Year’s Eve tends to be a very scary day for pets with all the fireworks and loud bangs,” stated Victoria Ivankic, Maui Humane Society’s Director of Marketing & Communications. “It is estimated that one in five pets will go missing on New Year’s Eve.”

Animal shelters like Maui and Hawaii Humane Societies are asking pet owners to keep an eye on their beloved pets if they’re outside.

“Animals will try to flee all circumstances, even a place that they feel normally would be secure,” said Brandy Shimabukuro, Hawaiian Humane Society’s Manager of Communications.

The days following New Years celebrations are the busiest day of the year, according to both shelters.

“January 2nd tends to be our busiest day because lost pets make their way into our shelter,” said Ivankic. “So with the loud booms and noises from fireworks, pets tend to get scared, run away from home.”

In 2022, the Hawaiian Humane Society received 70 to 80 animals after New Year’s. The shelter said the massive influx is a pattern it experiences every year.

Tips to protect your pets include microchipping and updating microchip information.

“It’s not enough to have the chip, but you have to have it registered and make sure that if you’ve moved or changed your phone number, that your information is updated,” stated Ivankic.

In the United States, one out of every three pets get lost during their lifetime, per Hawaiian Humane Society. Microchipping is one way to be reunited with your pet if they do get lost.

The shelters say a tired pet is also a happy pet.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“Get them active both mentally and physically… put together some puzzle treats for them… create like a frozen treat for them to keep them busy,” said Shimabukuro.