One home destroyed; Big Island brush fire burns 36,000 acres in Hamakua district

FILE – Firefighters battle a brush fire in the Hamakua District of Hawaii Island, Hawaii, July 31, 2021. (Frank Schenk photo)

HAMAKUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — One home was destroyed in a continuing Big Island brush fire that burned 36,000 acres in Hamakua district.

Fire officials say over 36,000 acres have burned as of Sunday, Aug. 1 around 9 a.m.

Residents of Pu’u Kapu Hawaiian Homesteads and Waikii Ranch were ordered to evacuate.

Highway 190 from Waimea Airport to the Waikoloa Road Junction and the Old Saddle Road is closed.

Winds are forecasted to increase throughout the day and make fire suppression efforts difficult.

If you live in the Waikoloa Village South Kohala, officials are asking you to be on the alert for changing conditions, and be prepared to evacuate if the fire or smoke impacts your home.

Hawaii Civil Defense Agency advises you to keep your home safe by removing exposed fuels of dry vegetation, trash and other items that could catch fire.