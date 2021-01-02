One dead, several injured from firework-related incidents in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fireworks resulted in tragedy to ring in the New Year. Celebrations from the evening of Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, into the morning of Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, left one person dead on Kauai and several injured across the state.

Kauai County officials said 34-year-old Dexter Ibaan, of Kapaa, died from injuries sustained by a firework explosion on New Year’s Eve.

Ibaan was attempting to light a firework when it apparently malfunctioned and exploded while he was holding it, according to a preliminary investigation.

Officials said, first responders were dispatched to the home around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31. Once on scene, they found a bystander administering CPR to Ibaan.

Firefighters and American Mecial Response medics took over advanced resuscitation and continued their efforts while in transport to Wilcox Medical Center. Officials said, Ibaan could not be revived and was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor at Wilcox Medical Center.

Firework deaths have happened in Hawaii in the past.

Councilmember Kymberly Pine said, a husband and wife in her district died a few years ago when they were doing aerial fireworks. Pine said, the couple left behind two teenagers.

“You work your whole life to protect your family, and one night you can kill yourself or another family member, because you want to see something in the sky,” Pine said. “It’s not worth it. It’s just not worth it,” she said.

First responders kept busy with firework-related injuries statewide.

There were six firework related injuries on Oahu.

A 29-year-old woman suffered injuries to her hand and other parts of her body after an apparent explosive went off around 6:45 p.m., according to Emergency Medical Services (EMS),

A 16-year-old female in Ewa suffered multiple burns when an apparent explosive was set off just before 8 p.m.

Honolulu EMS administered advanced life support and transported her to the hospital in serious condition.

Around 10 p.m., a 7-year-old girl was taken to the emergency room in serious condition after suffering a hand injury from an apparent explosive.

A 49-year-old woman went to a fire station on Kalanianaole Highway just before 12:30 a.m., where she was treated for a burn to her hand that was apparently caused by a sparkler.

A few minutes later, a 45-year-old man was transported to a Leeward trauma center after a firework went off in his hand, causing serious injury.

An 11-year-old boy was taken to a Windward emergency room in serious condition around 3:30 a.m. after suffering an eye injury from an apparent firework.

A 12-year-old boy on Maui suffered a serious hand injury from a firework. The mother told KHON2 the doctors saved what they could of three of his fingers and that he is at home and resting.

Maui Fire crews also responded to a call in Kahului of a 25-year-old who has sustained injuries to his groin after a firework went off.

Several people said, they felt there were more fireworks this year than previous years.