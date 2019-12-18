One dead in vehicle crash on Hawaii Island Highway 11

One man has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday evening on Highway 11, near the 22-mile marker.

The 45-year-old male has been identified as Francis B. Makaiwi, of Hilo.

Responding to a 9:25 p.m. call, police determined that a 2018 Alfa Romeo Sport Utility Vehicle was heading South on Highway 11, when it crossed a double-solid yellow line, striking a 2003 Mazda Passenger Van that was heading North.

The driver of the Mazda Passenger Van was not responsive at the scene, and was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Alpha Romeo Sport Utility Vehicle, a 79-year-old male from Volcano was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.

Police believe inattention and alcohol are factors in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

This is the 25th traffic fatality this year compared to 31 at this time last year.