HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are at the scene of a deadly shooting in Kalihi.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night at the Kalihi Valley Homes Complex.

We’re told a man was shot and rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say they are not looking for a suspect and we’re hearing there may have been an arrest in the case.

This is second shooting we’ve reported at this location in less than a month.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story