One dead, another hospitalized in two offshore Waikiki incidents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two ocean-related incidents in Waikiki left one man fighting for his life and another dead.

According to Emergency Medical Services, Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to reports of a male body offshore Waikiki near the Waikiki police substation.

Lifeguards recovered the body and EMS assisted and pronounced the death of the man. His age is unknown, says EMS.

It was not made clear on the circumstances of his death.

Shortly after, both Ocean Safety and EMS responded to reports of an unresponsive man. He is believed to be in his 70s.

The man was found near the Hale Koa Hotel.

Lifeguards performed CPR and EMS took over with treatment. They then transported him to an emergency room in critical condition.