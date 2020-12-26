One dead after two-vehicle collision on Kaumualii Highway on Kauai

KOLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A woman is dead after a traffic accident on Kauai on Christmas eve.

It happened around 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 on Kaumualii Highway east of the Maluhia Road junction.

A 31-year-old male driver was going west on Kaumualii Highway when the vehicle veered onto the westbound shoulder then sent over to the eastbound lane where it smashed into a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man.

The car driven by the 19-year-old man had three passengers. The back seat passenger, is a 49-year-old woman who died. Her name has not been released. The other back seat passenger is a 71-year-old man who was medivaced to The Queen’s Medical Center for treatment with serious life-threatening injuries. The front seat passenger is a 19-year-old woman who had serious injuries and was admitted to Wilcox Memorial Center. The 19-year-old driver was treated at Wilcox Memorial Center, and released.



Police, fire and ambulance crews responded.

The highway was closed in both directions for about four hours while police investigated.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Isaiah Sarsona of the Traffic Safety Section at 241-1618.

This is Kauai’s seventh traffic fatality of 2020.