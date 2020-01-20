one dead after a hit-and-run on Kamehameha Hwy

A man is dead following a hit-and-run that occurred at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Ka Uka Boulevard in the Waipio Gentry area.

The incident happened Sunday at bout 10 p.m.

An unidentified vehicle described by witnesses as a Nissan S.U.V. red in color was traveling southbound on Kamehameha Highway when it collided into a pedestrian a 61-year-old male who was attempting to cross the street inside of a marked crosswalk. The vehicle then fled the scene of the collision.

The 61-year-old male was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and shortly after was pronounced dead.

At this time speed appears to be a possible contributing factor. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.