One-day operation results in 10 arrests on Kauai

Kaua‘i police arrested 10 individuals and served 14 warrants during an operation aimed at locating defendants wanted by the court on January, 15.

“I would like to commend the patrol officers for taking the initiative to conduct this sweep, as it highlights their commitment to making our community safer. Warrant service is a high-risk operation because it often involves individuals who have committed violent crimes and have shown a disregard to comply with the conditions placed upon them by the courts,” said Kaua‘i Police Chief Todd G. Raybuck. “The outcome of the warrant sweep was such a great success not only because these individuals were captured and our community is safer, but also because of the professionalism of our officers – no one was injured during this operation.”

The following 10 individuals were arrested on multiple warrants for a combined total of $127,150 in bail: