One-day operation results in 10 arrests on Kauai

Kaua‘i police arrested 10 individuals and served 14 warrants during an operation aimed at locating defendants wanted by the court on January, 15.
“I would like to commend the patrol officers for taking the initiative to conduct this sweep, as it highlights their commitment to making our community safer. Warrant service is a high-risk operation because it often involves individuals who have committed violent crimes and have shown a disregard to comply with the conditions placed upon them by the courts,” said Kaua‘i Police Chief Todd G. Raybuck. “The outcome of the warrant sweep was such a great success not only because these individuals were captured and our community is safer, but also because of the professionalism of our officers – no one was injured during this operation.”
The following 10 individuals were arrested on multiple warrants for a combined total of $127,150 in bail:
- Josiah Perroud, age 31 of Hā‘ena, was arrested on a grand jury warrant for robbery in the first degree and terroristic threatening in the first degree, totaling $50,000 in bail.
- David James Rodger, age 41 of Wainiha, was arrested on a warrant for theft in the second degree and driving with a suspended license, totaling $12,000 in bail.
- Schon McNanna, age 26 of Kapa‘a, was arrested on multiple warrants for violation of conditions of release on bail, totaling $30,000 in bail.
- Jeremy Manibog, age 25 of Kapa‘a, was arrested on a warrant for burglary in the second degree, totaling $10,000 in bail.
- Michael Nakamoto, age 22 of Līhu‘e, was arrested on a warrant for violation of conditions of release on bail, totaling $5,000 in bail.
- William Pauline Barretto, age 26 of Kapa‘a, was arrested on a warrant for violation of conditions of release on bail, totaling $5,000 in bail.
- Kaikane Sherman, age 40 of Lāwa‘i, was arrested on warrants for two counts of criminal contempt and abuse of a family member, totaling $3,150 in bail.
- Chavez Enrique, age 28 of Anahola, was arrested on a warrant for abuse of a family member, totaling $1,000 in bail.
- Julia Padilla, age 26 of Kapa‘a, was arrested on a warrant for revocation, modification of probation, totaling $1,000 in bail.
- Nicole Jeffus, age 38 of Līhu‘e, was arrested on a warrant for revocation, modification of probation, totaling $10,000 in bail.