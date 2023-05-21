HONOLULU (KHON2) — The grande finale of American Idol is underway and over 13 million votes have been submitted by viewers choosing their favorite singer.

One contestant has been eliminated and the two singers left are Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi and Megan Danielle hailing from Georgia.

Showtime kicked off on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. HST. The first contestant to be eliminated was Colin Stough from Mississippi.

Click here to vote for the Kahuku native online or text 12 to 21523⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣. You have until the end of the show to make Tongi the next American Idol.