LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Transportation announced that Līhuʻe airport parking has reached capacity.

The parking lot is temporarily closed due to a full lot. DOT has implemented a one car in, one car out policy.

Travelers are advised to be dropped off at the airport until the lot can be fully opened again.