HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is an expensive place to live and locals often leave the only home they’ve known because they can’t make ends meet.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

One local man is taking his life lessons and his real estate education and putting them to use to help keep locals in Hawaii.

Kolaiah “Fuzzy” Jardine was raised by his single mom and grandparents, first, in Waimanalo and then on the Big Island.

His passion was surfing, he had sponsors and did well in the sport until he got mixed up with the wrong crowd.

“I did go down the wrong path, I did some prison time and that time gave me the opportunity to realize what I was doing and gave me the time to think, ‘okay, do I really want to keep going down that path'” he told KHON2.

He turned it around and made a decision that set him on the path that he’s on now.

“I put in the work but I put myself in front of the people that were doing what I wanted to do,” he said of the real estate coaches and the program that taught him the investing know-how since he already had the construction background.

Today, Fuzzy buys properties from out-of-state owners, builds homes then rents to section 8 families or sells to locals.

He said he knows what it is to go without and to see parents working two, three jobs; feeling like the only option is to leave Hawaii.

But, he’s making a way for locals to stay in Hawaii, one development project at a time.

“Once all our locals start leaving, the aloha spirit is not going to be here. It’s not going to be the same.”

To see what project Fuzzy is currently working on, follow him on social media.