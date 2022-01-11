Olive Garden’s second location in Hawaii opens at Ka Makana Alii

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Olive Garden opens at Ka Makana Alii on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Located next to the Macy’s side of Ka Makana Alii, the restaurant opens at 5 p.m. for dinner.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

This will be the second Olive Garden in the state. The first one opened in 2020 at Ala Moana Center.

Olive Garden is known for Italian food.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Olive Garden has carside pickup, and delivery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 19 2022 07:41 am