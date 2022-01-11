Olive Garden’s second location in Hawaii opens at Ka Makana Alii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Olive Garden opens at Ka Makana Alii on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Located next to the Macy’s side of Ka Makana Alii, the restaurant opens at 5 p.m. for dinner.

This will be the second Olive Garden in the state. The first one opened in 2020 at Ala Moana Center.

Olive Garden is known for Italian food.

Olive Garden has carside pickup, and delivery.