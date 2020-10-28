Olive Garden set to open first location at Ala Moana Center Thursday

FILE – This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant in Methuen, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many restaurant goers have long awaited the anticipated opening of Olive Garden. The restaurant chain announced it will finally open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Olive Garden says its establishment, located at Ala Moana Center, can seat up to 300 guests, but it will host only 150 people to adhere to Mayor Caldwell’s emergency order.

The restaurant chain added that it will not be taking reservations and instead seat on a first come, first served basis.

Additionally, Olive Garden said the second Kapolei location will not open until May of next year, but it will be twice as big to host more guests.

