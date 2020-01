HONOLULU (KHON2) — We now know where Olive Garden plans to open its first location in Hawaii.

The restaurant filed for a permit to do work at Ala Moana Center.

The permit is for the space currently occupied by Mai Tai Bar, which is next to the Bubba Gump restaurant.

Olive Garden spokesperson told KHON on January 8 that they’re excited to bring the restaurant to Hawaii, but they weren’t able to share any details.