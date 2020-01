HONOLULU (KHON2) — Could Olive Garden be coming to Hawaii?

According to state business records, the company recently filed to do business here in the islands.

We’ve reached out to the Olive Garden’s parent company to find out more about their plans, but we’re still waiting for information.

Known for their breadsticks and unlimited pasta deals, the Italian restaurant has hundreds of locations across the mainland – but has yet to open one here in Hawaii.