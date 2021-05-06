Olive Branch Hawaii offers charcuterie boards for Mother’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mother’s Day is this weekend. Do you know what you are going to get your mother?

Maybe start off with some flowers, or a lei and floral arrangements?

But let’s add a little extra spice to what is already known. Everyone is familiar with the pupu platter, but how about getting fancy with that? Make it into a charcuterie board.

KHON2 visited Misha Maletta of Olive Branch Hawaii to find out more. She explained what exactly a charcuterie board is.

“It’s a fancy pupu platter,” says Maletta. “It’s a French term for prepared meat. I think along the way, they just added to it like what you see here. This is just a bit of some of my favorite things that I like to incorporate into my boxes. You can do anything you want really though. It’s just pretty much pupu platter, a platter to bring over to somebody’s house.”

It is really interesting to point out that in the midst of a pandemic, a lot of people have been at home, looking for something positive. Maletta was able to create this and be successful thus far, but how did it come about?

“Yes, unfortunately, last year I got laid off from my job,” says Maletta. “And I had to figure out something that I wanted to do. This kind of came to me coming from the wine industry, working with tasting and having to create my own charcuterie. It just gave me the idea to be able to start this on my own and kind help someone else to do this.

It is awesome, great work, but what is included in a charcuterie board?

“So, basically it’s just your cured meats, fruit, and add-ons like olives, nuts, cheese, cucumbers, and honey. Anything really that you want,” says Maletta.

But it is really cool, Maletta left off with honey and sweets. She actually has a whole section of Olive Branch Hawaii which is more sweets.

“Our hot sellers is always the chocolate-covered strawberries. It’s my favorite,” says Maletta. “I always loved chocolate-covered strawberries. I’d treat myself to 1 or 2 from the store and buy it for myself. And I think anytime you give or receive chocolate-covered strawberries, it just shows so much love and feel so special. Another thing I wanted to implement into my business.”

Well, talking about mothers, there is nothing less than love and special. So, with Mother’s Day being Sunday and people looking at this wanting to get their charcuterie board, where can they go to get it?

“This weekend, I will have a pop up shop at Nordstrom from 11am-3pm. But you can also go onto my website to order any of these lovely items you see here,” says Maletta”

A great gift for a mom. You may want to buy one for yourself so you’re not taking it out of mom’s box on Mother’s Day.

To place your order today and for all the information, click here.