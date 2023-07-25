HONOLULU (KON2) — A mixed-use commercial and residential development on the old Kamehameha Drive-in location in Aiea could be in limbo. A Hawaii developer pulled out of the project and the land owners received a notice of violation from the City as homeless people occupy the space.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The residential and commercial project known as Live, Work, Play Aiea seems further away from becoming a reality. Hawaii-based housing developer Stanford Carr was involved in the proposed project but said they gave up the option to purchase the property last June over rising interests and concerns of a possible economic recession.

According to City documents, Los Angeles-based CP Kam Properties LLC remains the owner of the drive-in site; not much has been done with it.

The Aiea Neighborhood Board Chair Stephen Wood said he has not heard movement about the development in a couple of years.

Wood said, “We do have a housing shortage here on the island and this would’ve been a great opportunity to try to make a dent in that.”

A marquee sign is one of the items left from the drive-in’s glory days but the location has sat empty for many years and has become an eyesore for the community.

Wood said, “Well, it looks pretty bad.”

It was bad enough to catch the City’s Department of Planning and Permitting’s attention, so the department issued a notice of violation.



The violations said four structures on the property are damaged and unsafe and are being occupied by homeless people. The City also called on the owners to take care of overgrown grass, litter and trash.

The violation requires the owners to secure the structures to prevent people from entering, as well as to remove the trash and cut the grass.

If no action is taken, the DPP will impose civil fines and the matter could be referred to the prosecuting attorney or corporation counsel.

So far, KHON2 News has not been able to reach the owners.

Community members like Wood hope this is not a missed opportunity.

Wood said, “I think it’s in a pretty ideal location, I don’t understand why there isn’t any movement in terms of developing the property.”

The development agreement for the project expires in May 2024.