HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hilo officer responded to a call about a possible hand grenade found near Kanoelehua Avenue at around 10:45 a.m. on March 18.

The Hawaii Police Department said the device was found while an excavation company was digging a hole in the ground for a utility pole.

Officers determined that the device resembled an old military-style hand grenade and evacuated the immediate area.

The department’s bomb squad then arrived on the scene and closed parts of the north bound lane of Kanoelehua Avenue.

The hand grenade was deemed safe to be moved for disposal and was taken to a disposal range for destruction.

Police said there were no injuries in this incident. No other ordnance was found in the area.

Officials asked that residents who find explosives should leave them alone and immediately call the Hawaii Police Department at 911 or their non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.