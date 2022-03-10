HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a packed house at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium as family, friends and fans gathered Thursday to witness history. This as homegrown talent, Jocelyn Alo, is one home run away from breaking the NCAA record.

For the Campbell graduate and Oklahoma softball star, it’s more than just softball this week.

“I’m trying to cherish this for sure and even better, I get to do it in front of my home state,” said Jocelyn Alo.

The Big Island Hauula native is wearing Oklahoma on her jersey, but Hawaii on her heart.

“It means a lot to me just to know that I come from a small island. Now people know me nationally and internationally and I wear Hawaii on my sleeve everywhere I go and everywhere I play,” Alo said.

Number 78, the face of Hawaii softball, is inspiring the next generation.

“I was really excited actually and I really wanted to see her,” said Melanie Ochi.

“It was pretty cool and it’s honestly amazing to get her to sign my shoes and phone case,” said Kenani Kido. “She’s basically the person I look up to.”

Fans are looking forward to possibly catching history happen in real time.

“That’s an inspiration to me. I want to do that when I grow up too,” said Kido.

For the Alo ohana, proud doesn’t begin to describe the feeling.

“Family is always everything to us and for her to possibly break this here in Hawaii, it’s just a full-circle moment for her and it would just be tremendous,” said Levi Alo, Jocelyn’s father.

When that fly ball hits out of the park, Alo’s name will be etched into the record books as one of softball’s greats.

“I might scream and I might even shed a tear. It’s been a long road and she put in the work and this is like a victory lap right now,” said Levi.

Jocelyn Alo has another chance to break the NCAA record with the Oklahoma Sooners taking on California on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Then at 6 p.m., it’s Oklahoma taking on Hawaii.