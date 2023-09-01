HONOLULU (KHON2) – Well, we are here back at the Hawaii Convention Center.

This time we are talking about culture.

In particular, the Okinawan culture and the return of this year’s Okinawan Festival fill up this first area and first floor of the Hawaii Convention Center setting up for a wonderful weekend ahead.

So, to find out more about what is taking place here, KHON2 News met with the Chair of the Okinawan Festival, Brandon Nakasone.

KHON2 News asked what are some components that make this festival.

“So, the Okinawan Festival, we have it every year and it really showcases the Okinawan culture,” said Nakasone.

“We have people from all over the world come to visit Hawaii for the Okinawan Festival and it’s the largest cultural festival in Hawaii,” Nakasone continued. “We have over 4,000 volunteers that come out, and we are all volunteers, that come out Uchinanchus and Uchinanchus at heart.”

“What is Uchinanchu?” asked KHON2 News.

“Uchinanchu is the Okinawan word that means an Okinawan person,” said Nakasone.

So, when we are talking about this, this has been over 40 years that this festival has been going on.

Is there anything unique this year compared to previous years?

“Yes. We have gotten bigger and bigger over the years,” said Nakasone.

“It started off at McCoy Pavilion in Thomas Square, Kapiolani Park for many years. This year, what is special is we have everybody on the first-floor exhibition halls. Previously, we were separated on different floors so now we have a great shopping experience for everybody all on one floor.”

Talking about the shopping experience, I know one thing unique here is the food but, there are pre-packaged food that created a market all from Okinawa.

So, share with us a little bit about that.

“Yes. Everybody comes for the Andagi but we also have products flown in from Okinawa that you can’t get anywhere else and it just for our festival,” said Nakasone.

You shared a little bit about this.

It started off at Thomas Square, but can you share a little of its history and how this has evolved over these years?

“Because our volunteers are so excited here, we have grown and grown over the years,” says Nakasone.

“We have expanded. This year, we have more and more entertainment from Okinawa after the pandemic when travel was really restrictive. So, we have groups from Okinawa. We even have Himeyuri exhibit which is a peace memorial exhibit from World War II. First time in Hawaii.”

When we are talking about culture and being hosted in Hawaii, and especially with everything going on on Maui, to know that there is a portion of what is taking place here through your organization that is giving back to Maui.

Can you share a little bit about that?

“Yes. Throughout the weekend, our Yuri maru Maui fund to help support those who have lost so much in Lahaina this year, we continue to receive donations and you can also donate online through our website,” says Nakasone.

Now, one last thing.

I know between Saturday and Sunday which is this festival throughout the weekend, the bon dance is only on Saturday.

Share with us the details on that.

“So, it’s probably one of the largest bon dances. Saturday evening at 5:30pm, you can’t miss it,” says Nakasone.

Again, this is all about culture but Okinawan culture.

This is going to be taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

But there is an early registration and early attendance that kicks off at 9 a.m. in case you want to miss the big crowd that will be coming through.

For all the information, click here.