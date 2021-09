HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Okinawan Festival is this weekend, and for the second year in a row, it’s gone virtual.

The public can still take part by ordering from local Okinawan-owned restaurants. Many of which are offering special dishes. Pre-order bentos were also offered, however, ordering has since closed.

There will also be a virtual show on the Hawai’i United Okinawa Association’s YouTube and Facebook pages this Saturday and Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.