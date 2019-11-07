HONOLULU (KHON) — The U.S. Coast Guard responded to an oil spill in Honolulu Harbor on Wednesday at about 5 p.m.
There was a reported 84-120 gallons of oil that leaked out of a bunkering station of the ship that was at Pier 21.
The Coast Guard is doing a flyover to see if the hard boom that they deployed last night worked to contain the oil.
- Oil spilled into Honolulu Harbor Wednesday
- Rainbow Classic Preview: ‘Bows open with three games in four days at the Sheriff Center
- Proposed database would clarify scope of police suicides
- Court to rehear law on adoptions of Native American children
- Relief efforts persists weeks after typhoon devastated Japan, local organizations assist