Oil spilled into Honolulu Harbor Wednesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
coast-guard-over-background-better_126525

HONOLULU (KHON) — The U.S. Coast Guard responded to an oil spill in Honolulu Harbor on Wednesday at about 5 p.m.

There was a reported 84-120 gallons of oil that leaked out of a bunkering station of the ship that was at Pier 21.

The Coast Guard is doing a flyover to see if the hard boom that they deployed last night worked to contain the oil.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story