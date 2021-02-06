Ohohia Street collision hospitalizes 2 in Honolulu

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two women were hospitalized in serious condition on Friday, Feb. 5, following a motor vehicle collision near Ohohia Street and Kamehameha Highway.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to Emergency Medical Services (EMS), a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman were both treated around 10:24 p.m. with advanced life-saving skills by first responders.

Both victims were brought to a local trauma hospital in serious condition with apparent traumatic injuries, EMS officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories