Ohohia Street collision hospitalizes 2 in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two women were hospitalized in serious condition on Friday, Feb. 5, following a motor vehicle collision near Ohohia Street and Kamehameha Highway.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to Emergency Medical Services (EMS), a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman were both treated around 10:24 p.m. with advanced life-saving skills by first responders.

Both victims were brought to a local trauma hospital in serious condition with apparent traumatic injuries, EMS officials said.