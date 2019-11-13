‘Ohina Short Film Showcase to highlight locally produced films

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Hawai’i’s annual ‘Ohina Short Film Showcase returns with a dynamic new lineup of local films.

Five short films produced as part of the 2018 ‘Ohina Filmmakers Lab will light up the screen at the Hawai’i International Film Festival on November 14 in a special HIFF Presents The ‘Ohina Shorts Showcase presentation.

The filmmakers will additionally be available for a discussion post-screening.

The 2019 ‘Ohina Short Film Showcase will feature stories from participants of the ‘Ohina 2018 Filmmakers Lab that were guest mentored by Eric Pearson (screenwriter Marvel’s Thor: Rangnarok) and Dana Ledoux Miller (TV writer “Narcos”).

Among them, Bryson Chun’s Other People – his short script won the ‘Ohina “Greenlight Award” at the Filmmakers Lab, granting him full support to produce and finance his film.

To purchase your tickets, go to www.hiff.org.