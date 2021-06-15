Ohana Readers Program expands, providing more books to Kauai keiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A literacy program aimed at encouraging childhood reading is expanding following latest efforts from Hawaii’s First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige, state departments and local non-profit partners.

The Ohana Readers Program on Kauai offers keiki, four years old and younger, a chance to read a new book each month. The books, which come from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library book gifting program, are free of charge and get sent via the US Postal Service.

“This program encourages the youngest members of our community to develop a love of reading that will be important throughout their entire lives,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich. “The Hawaii State Public Library System is very excited to partner with the Ohana Readers program by being a place for families to sign up their little ones for story times at the Waimea Public Library to complement the books being mailed out.”

“Research shows that children are ready to learn in their earliest years, and this program provides no-cost opportunities for learning from birth through age four,” said Amano-Ige. “Ohana Readers encourages family read-aloud time, an activity that increases the vocabulary and language skills of our children and contributes to their growing knowledge of the world.”

Families can register for the Ohana Readers program at their local library. Households in Waimea and Kekaha can register their children at the Waimea Public Library.

For more information about the program on Kauai contact Branch Manager of Waimea Public Library Michelle Young at (808) 338-6848.