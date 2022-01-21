Ohana Hale Marketplace to relocate in Kakaako

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over 140 local businesses have called Ohana Hale Marketplace home over the years and with anticipated change coming to the area, some vendors are saying goodbye.

Ohana Hale Marketplace will be closing its Ward location on Thursday, March 31.

“We’re really sad because we love this place, and we were here since the beginning,” said Steeve Athlan, owner of Around the Pearl.

“Over the last few years everyone has learned to roll with the punches and that’s the only way you survive and expect the unexpected,” said Aaron Forsgren, owner of Tanoa Clothing.

Some vendors are shutting their doors for good, while others are planning to relocate to malls.

“We actually asked for an extension because we kind of want it to be here through the summer,” said Raymond Donato, managing partner of Ohana Hale Marketplace. “Unfortunately, we were told that they already have plans to redevelop this area.”

A Ward Village spokesperson said in a quote:

“Since Ohana Hale Marketplace opened in 2017, we have gone above and beyond to accommodate their needs and invest in their success at Ward Village. In anticipation of their relocation, we had partnered with Colliers International Hawaii to offer relocation assistance within and beyond Ward Village, informational materials and one-on-one meetings, among other resources. The redevelopment of Ohana Hale Marketplace makes way for the delivery of 546 homes with The Park Ward Village, as well as the expansion of Victoria Ward Mauka Park for the greater benefit of the community. Ward Village remains committed to supporting the success of our restaurants and retailers and cultivating a premier shopping and dining destination with an eclectic collection of national and local merchants that residents and visitors know and love.” Ward Village spokesperson

It is the end of an era for Ohana Hale Marketplace’s Ward location, but it is looking forward to the future.

“From what we’ve learned so far about our new location, it’s probably going to be one of the next big things in Hawaii. It’s a very exciting project. Of course, it’s going to be in Kakaako,” said Donato.