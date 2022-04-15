HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ohana Hale Marketplace will be closing its doors on Saturday. The establishment took over what used to be Sports Authority back in 2018.

Vendors who have been there since the beginning said it’s the end of an era for them.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“Ohana Hale Marketplace gave us a place to start,” said Andrew Ulu of Honolulu Bistro. “They gave birth to us and it’s been nothing, but a blessing.”

From food, jewelry and clothing, Ohana Hale Marketplace has given small local businesses a chance to thrive.

“We started off with just juices and now we have grilled sandwiches so it’s just been training grounds for us to start,” Ulu said. You know how expensive it is to start up in Hawaii. So this was a perfect place to do so.”

With the last day of operations approaching, customers are getting their last fix.

“I feel sad, we’ve been coming here for years,” said Mary Janell Murro, a Kalihi resident. “To just see a lot of these businesses grow through the years, it’s good to hear they’re going to different locations where we can continue to support them.”

Ohana Hale Marketplace is looking at other locations, but the details are still in the works. For now, some vendors are moving to Ala Moana Center.

“Going on our own we realized how expensive it is to be a stand-alone shop. So we would love to again come together with other businesses under one rent and roof,” Ulu said.

New development will take the place of the building. Ward Village says about 546 apartment units will be built plus the expansion of Victoria Ward Park. It’s not the only building going up in the area. Taiyo Ramen said it’ll close once a new housing project moves in on Piikoi Street.

“We’re even seeing now where condos are attached to the malls where we didn’t see that in the past or even hotels that are attached to malls now,” said Tina Yamaki of Retail Merchants of Hawaii. “It is changing, it’s evolving in order for malls to stay relevant, especially here in Hawaii.

Ohana Hale Marketplace is asking the public to come down one last time Saturday. Vendors are thanking the community for their support.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“The other vendors that were beside us, we’ll always be ohana. So whatever adventure they go on, we’ll support them and we’ll visit their shops and support them always,” Ulu said.