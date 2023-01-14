HONOLULU (KHON2) — The year of the rabbit is bringing lots of ways to celebrate a new beginning that is characterized by hope, peace and success.

The ‘Ohana Festival is coming back, tomorrow, Jan. 15. The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai’i is hosting the event at their beautiful Mo’ili’ili location from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is an annual celebration of the Lunar New Year.

The celebration will feature food, cultural demonstrations, activities and entertainment. The event is open to the public, free and family-friendly.

Entertainment for the festival will include Action hero, Kikaida, who is making his final appearance in Hawaiʻi. His appearance will feature an autograph session with actor Ban Daisuke.

There will be taiko performances done by Kenny Endo and the Taiko Center of the Pacific,

Ryugen Taiko and Somei Taiko.

No Lunar New Year celebration is complete without Lion Dances. For the ‘Ohana Festival, Hanayagi Dancing Academy Hawaiʻi Foundation, Keiki Breaks and 808Breakers and Halau O Na Pua Kukui will provide the Lion Dance celebration.

This event also provides the Opening Ceremony for the 71st Cherry Blossom Festival.

There will be shuttles going from the JCCH and Washington Middle School every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

JCCH is located at 2454 S. Beretania Street.