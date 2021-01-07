‘Ohana by Hawaiian’ to end on Jan. 14

File – Travelers flying to Lanai and Molokai will have one less option as ‘Ohana by Hawaiian’ will be suspending flights on Thursday, Jan. 14.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Travelers flying to Lanai and Molokai will have one less option as ‘Ohana by Hawaiian’ will be suspending flights on Thursday, Jan. 14.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Hawaiian Airlines says, low demand triggered a provision in its labor contract that prevents it from offering the service.

Hawaiian Airlines originally announced the cancelation of ‘Ohana by Hawaiian’ in October, 2020, but was required by the U.S. Department of Transportation Essential Air Service program to maintain operations for a 90-day notice period.

The program was launched in 2014. A Hawaiian Airlines representative told KHON2 that it is unclear whether demand will sufficiently recover enough to reinstate the program.